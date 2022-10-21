At the midway point in the season, the Ivy League has been divided into two factions: the unbeaten and the winless.

That will all change this week as two of the conference’s best teams Penn (5-0, 2-0 Ivy) and Yale (4-1, 2-0) will duke it out to remain at the top of the standings on Saturday. (1 p.m., ESPN+, NBC Sports Philadelphia).

In Yale, Penn just might find its hardest test yet this season.

Keys to victory

Nolan Grooms is arguably the hardest quarterback to defend against in the Ivy League. Not only does he throw the ball well, but Grooms also has the third-most rushing yards per game for a quarterback in FCS. With 88 rush yards per game, Grooms even outruns Penn star rusher Trey Flowers (84 yards per game). Yale’s offensive line is a big reason why Grooms is so successful. It is No. 6 in FCS for sacks allowed per game (0.8).

The Yale defense threatens Penn’s high-flying style of play as well. The Bulldogs are the best in the Ivy League in passing defense, allowing just 200 yards per game. If Penn can slice through the Yale defense on running plays and be careful with passing, getting down the field should not be too much of an issue.

Keep an eye on

Penn senior defensive back Kendren Smith. He had himself a day last week against Columbia, including five tackles, two fumble recoveries, and an interception. Smith, the reigning Ivy League and FCS defensive player of the week will surely be put on display this weekend. Smith is a proven play breaker and will be key to stopping an explosive Yale offense.

These two have a history

This will be the 88th meeting between the Quakers and the Bulldogs, with the series starting back in 1879. Yale currently leads 51-36-1 and is entering this year with a four-game win streak.

Penn usually plays well on homecoming, with a 26-20-1 record since 1972 and performing 9-4-1 against Yale over that span. With a high expected turnout, Quaker fans will try to send the Bulldogs running with their tails between their legs.

Looking down the line

After Yale, Penn will head up to Providence to take on Brown next Saturday (12:30 p.m., ESPN+). To add a bit of perspective on just how much better Penn has been this season, Brown was the only conference win for the Quakers last season.