CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Nick Robinson threw two second-half touchdown passes to Rory Starkey Jr., and Penn held Harvard without a first down on its final two possessions to secure a 24-20 victory on Saturday.
In a series that began in 1881, Penn (5-4, 3-3 Ivy League) now has won four of its last five against Harvard. Since taking over in 2015, Penn coach Ray Priore is 4-1 in the series and has beaten Harvard three straight times at Cambridge.
After surrendering the lead, Harvard (4-5, 2-4) was forced into a three-and-out on its next possession, but the Crimson defense held. Harvard got the ball with 2 minutes, 21 seconds left at the Penn 40. But Devin Darrington was stopped at the line on fourth-and-1. Penn then ran out the clock.
Robinson ran in from 3 yards out to put Penn on the board with its first possession, and Daniel Karrash kicked a 24-yard field goal to make it 10-7 midway through the second quarter. Jake McIntyre hit 28- and 42-yard field goals to put Harvard up, 13-10, at the break.
Robinson found Starkey with a 70-yard strike early in the third quarter and from 16 yards out for the win. He finished with 203 yards on 12-for-27 passing.