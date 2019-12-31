Freshman Max Martz scored a career-high 22 points to lead Penn to an 81-62 win win over Howard at the Bison’s Burr Gymnasium in Washington.
Penn (7-4) scored the game’s first five points and never looked back. It was 10-7 when Martz hit back-to-back threes, spurring a 12-2 run that pushed the Quakers’ lead to 22-9.
Howard (2-12) got within seven at one point, causing head coach Steve Donahue to take a timeout, but an 8-2 run at the end of the period had Penn up at the break, 39-23. Penn led by as many as 20 points.
Senior Devon Goodman scored 17 points, his sixth straight game in double figures, and added six assists.
Ryan Betley, another senior, scored 13 points.
AJ Brodeur, a third senior, extended his streak of double-figure scoring games against Division I opponents to 35 games with 11 points, and completed his sixth double-double of the season with 10 rebounds. Brodeur also had four assists, giving the Ivy League leader 34 over the last five games.
Martz connected on six of Penn’s 14 threes. In his last four games, Martz is shooting 16-for-22 (72.7%) from beyond the arc.
Martz has established a new career high in points for the third time in four games.
The Quakers dialed long-distance, hitting 14 three-point baskets. It’s the seventh time in the last eight games that Penn has reached double figures in that category. For the second straight game, Penn took 40 three-point shots, which is a school record.
The Quakers (7-4) also did a good job of sharing the ball. They assisted on 21 of 31 baskets, marking the fifth straight game the Quakers have dished off 20 or more assists (22.0 apg in that span).
Martz, who netted six of those threes (on eight shots), reached a new career high for the third time in the last four games.
Penn improved to 5-0 when leading at halftime, and 5-0 when shooting a better field-goal percentage than its opponent (Penn 47.7, Howard 34.4).