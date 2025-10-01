Penn men’s hoops unveil throwback jerseys that pay homage the program’s winning ‘era’

New coach, new team, old jerseys?

On Wednesday, Penn announced that its men’s basketball program will wear throwback jerseys throughout the 2025-2026 season, returning to the colorway from its iconic Final Four run for the first time since 2019.

The new jerseys are reminiscent of an era of winning, an era that new head coach Fran McCaffery was a part of.

“I think it’s more of just the essence of bringing back this era of Penn basketball and the symbolism,” senior forward Ethan Roberts said. “Just all of what that entails for Philly basketball. Penn being successful, having hype around it, filling up the Palestra, and everything in between.”

The uniforms are iconic for having “Pennsylvania” written across the front, and full-body red or white coloring throughout. The Quakers switched from “Pennsylvania” to “Penn” across the chest of its jerseys in 2005.

The team last wore throwback jerseys in 2019 for a home game against Princeton in commemoration of the 40-year anniversary of the program’s 1979 Final Four run that ended at the hands of Magic Johnson’s Michigan State.

A team led by legendary Penn coach Bob Weinhauer in his second year as head coach, and Tony Price, a former Ivy League Player of the Year, the 1979 team is still the last Ivy League squad to compete in the Final Four or Elite Eight as of 2025. This style of jersey was worn mainly from the 1970s to early-1980s, according to Penn Athletics.

Fran McCaffery — unable to join the team for the playoff run during the 1978-1979 season due to then-NCAA transfer rules — would join in the subsequent season. He left a lasting legacy as a star point guard over three years. A legacy that the players are excited to help build on.

“It’s cool that he’s walked our hallways and wore Penn across his chest,” Roberts said. “Even the same jersey we have on now, I’m sure it’s full circle for him. It is just cool to see. I think he’s certainly happy. It means more that he came back home for us.”

Despite a surprise homecoming for McCaffery this offseason, and jerseys reminiscent of his playing days, players and coaches alike understand that there are no magic jerseys that can bring Penn back to prominence, especially for a team looking to win its first Ivy League title since 2007.

“It’s a Disney story, like you said, with Fran being back, right?,” Roberts said. “All that content, the things that journalists eat up, but bro, he’s trying to flip this [thing] around. It’s no fairy tale inside our practices. This is [expletive] war, it’s boot camp, it’s authentic energy, it’s passion.”

