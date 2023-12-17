Penn defensive lineman Joey Slackman transferring to Florida

Less than a month after entering the transfer portal, Penn defensive lineman Joey Slackman has chosen to take his talents to the University of Florida, where he will use his final year of collegiate eligibility.

The Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year, Slackman was one of the most highly sought-after prospects in this year’s transfer recruiting class, receiving 17 offers within 24 hours of entering the portal and 27 offers altogether.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Slackman joins a Gators team that finished 5-7 this season. In his visit to Florida last week, the coaches emphasized Slackman’s ability to fill a “big end, big tackle position” similar to his role at Penn.

“The brand of the Gators is unlike a lot of other places,” Slackman said following the visit. “The coaches did a really good job explaining the plan they have moving forward to turn this thing around, and where they see me fitting in their defense, and being a part of this thing.”

Over his three seasons with the Quakers, Slackman racked up 115 tackles, 25 tackles for losses, and 11 sacks. He finished tied for second in the Ivy League in tackles for losses with 12 this season and had four sacks, four hurries, a pass breakup, and a blocked field goal.

Slackman did not play four full seasons with the Quakers because he was recruited as a wrestler and remained with the team in his freshman year. Sidelined by COVID-19 and working at a local deli, however, the Long Island native began to consider the prospect of returning to the gridiron and eventually decided to make the switch.

Slackman, who hopes to reach the NFL, will head straight to Florida in January as a master’s student after accelerating his degree over the last year at Penn so he could graduate early.