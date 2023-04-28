Penn star, and Ivy League POY, Jordan Dingle enters the transfer portal

Penn’s 2023-24 Ivy League basketball hopes took a major blow Friday, as star guard Jordan Dingle entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Dingle, who just completed his junior season for the Quakers, instantly becomes one of the most coveted transfers in the portal and Is expected to draw significant high-major interest.

Dingle, who is also testing the NBA draft waters, ranked second in the nation in scoring last season at 23.4 points per game on the way to being named the Ivy League’s Player of the Year. The two-time All-Ivy selection was the Big 5 Player of the Year last season and was also a finalist for the Lou Henson Award, which is presented annually by CollegeInsider.com to the nation’s top mid-major player.

A 1,500-point scorer in three years at Penn, Dingle has averaged at least 20 points per game in each of the past two seasons. Dingle is an extremely efficient scorer, as he shot 46.4 % from the field, 35.6% from three-point range, and 85.6% from the free-throw line last season. He also chipped in 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals.

Penn finished 17-13 (9-5 Ivy) last season, and lost to eventual Sweet 16 team Princeton in the Ivy League tournament semis. Former Quakers guard Lucas Monroe transferred to Drexel earlier this week.