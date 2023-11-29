Penn’s hot shooting and win streak continues with Big 5 victory against La Salle

After a three-game Thanksgiving road trip throughout sunny California, Penn returned to frigid Philly temps for a Big 5 matchup against La Salle on Wednesday night at the Palestra.

Despite the cold, the Quakers managed to maintain their hot shooting, to earn a 79-71 win over the Explorers.

The Quakers (5-2) have now won four of their last five games, while La Salle (3-3) maintains its streak of following each of its wins with a loss so far through the first six games of the season.

Statistical leaders

It’s unclear at this time which is the Keyser Söze of the bunch, but the usual suspects carried the scoring load for Penn. Junior guard Stina Almqvist had her fifth 20-point game of the season with 23 points, shooting 9-for-18 from the field.

Other scorers for Penn included senior forward Jordan Obi and freshman guard Mataya Gayle with 18, and junior guard Lizzy Groetsch adding 17 points. Only one other player scored for Penn: freshman guard Abby Sharpe with a lone third-quarter basket.

On La Salle’s end, graduate guard Makayla Miller led the way with 23 points on 10-of-18 from the field.

What we saw

Penn made its living in the paint on Wednesday night, while La Salle was anywhere but inside. The Quakers totaled 56 paint points to the Explorers’ 20, thanks in part to the Explorers firing off 36 three-pointers, accounting for over half of their 64 field goal tries.

Living or dying by the three came with its pros and cons. When the shots weren’t falling, the Quakers extended their lead as high as 11. And when the shots were finding the net, those leads were chopped down in rapid fashion.

Penn held onto the lead for all but 3 minutes and 13 seconds, but the margin was in the low single-digits for much of the contest.

Back on the floor for Penn was senior center Floor Toonders, who returned from an ankle injury that sidelined her for the first five games of the season. Toonders brings the Quaker lineup a size and defensive presence it missed to start its current campaign.

Last season (her first with Penn after transferring from Florida), the 6-foot-4 Dutch center started in all but one game and ranked second in the Ivy League in blocks (32) and fifth in rebounds per game with 7.3 per game.

Up next…

The schedule only gets harder for Penn from here: the Quakers will Penn heads to Milwaukee to face No. 23 Marquette (6-0) on Sunday (2 p.m., FloSports) before returning to Philly for a Big 5 road tilt at Villanova (4-1) next Tuesday (7 p.m., FloSports).

La Salle, meanwhile, will square off at home against Virginia (4-2) on Sunday (1 p.m., ESPN+).