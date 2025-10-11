Penn handles Marist, 28-9, thanks to its stingy defense, but mistakes on offense linger

Penn continues to struggle despite a second straight win heading into Ivy League play.

Penn (3-1, 1-0 Ivy) handled business against underdogs Marist (3-3, 1-1 LEAGUE) behind a stellar performance from the defense, securing a 28-9 victory. Heading into the game as 16.5 point favorites, the Quakers played down to their opponents on a frustrating day for the offense.

“We all know we can get better,” head coach Ray Priore said. “Even myself, I can get better.”

The team hopes to learn from its mistakes before a road matchup against reigning Ivy champions Columbia next Saturday. Here are three takeaways from Friday’s win.

Mistakes galore

The Quakers failed two fourth down attempts, missed a field goal, and committed eight penalties on offense in a sloppy performance.

Both failed attempts happened in the redzone, leaving Penn without points after lengthy drives. An unsportsmanlike penalty against star wide receiver Jared Richardson, his second in as many weeks, would move the team out of a fourth-and-1 opportunity late in the third quarter, which led to a missed field goal by kicker Mason Walters.

“It’s unacceptable,” Richardson said. “I’m a senior, a three-year starter, right now I’m seeking help to get this taken care of. We are starting Ivy League play … going forward I’m going be very diligent with that and it’s going to stop.”

Late in the fourth quarter up 12, another penalty knocked the Quakers out of field goal range — forcing a punt to once again prevent a chance to score. Penn finished with 137 yards taken away by penalties.

“We left points on the table, and it was our doing,” quarterback Liam O’Brien said. “It’s a consistent theme and it stems from our players, and we just got to come back and hold each other accountable, stay disciplined, and attack the game plan we have.”

O’Brien to Richardson connection

Despite the offense being plagued by miscues, O’Brien and Richardson lifted the team with a dazzling performance.

Richardson finished the game with 190 yards on 15 catches and two touchdowns. He was just one yard shy of his career high in yards and three receptions short of breaking his own program record for receptions in a game.

The biggest highlight from the Blakeslee, Pa. native’s performance was a 43-yard reception over top of his defender in the third quarter, lighting up the Penn sideline.

“I’m happy we got the dub,” Richardson said. “All the credit goes to coach [Greg] Chimera and coach [Ray] Priore. Liam O’Brien has been doing his job, the offensive line, it takes all 11.”

O’Brien finished with 335 yards and two touchdowns through the air complimented by 25 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

“All credit to this guy right here,” O’Brien said about Richardson in reference to his own performance. “One-on-one matchup, trust him in that any day.”

Leaning on the Defense

The Quaker defense allowed only two scores and 250 total yards as the Red Foxes struggled under backup quarterback Will O’Dell.

The defense played without senior captain and defensive end Pual Jennings, who has a broken thumb. Even without Jennings, the Quakers allowed98 yards rushing — their second lowest total of the year.

“Obviously, it’s a young defense,” linebacker John Lista said. “Held them to 0-[for]-2 on [fourth down] conversions, which is huge. … We had a stellar performance as an overall team.”

Added Priore: “Played some really sound team defense today. … Continuing down the line, we need to be the most disciplined team.”

Up Next

Penn travels to New York to take on Columbia (1-2, 0-1 Ivy) next Saturday (1:30 p.m., ESPN+).