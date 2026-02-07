Penn knocks off Ivy League rival Princeton, snapping a 14-game losing streak to the Tigers

For the first time since Feb. 6, 2018, Penn has defeated Princeton in a men’s basketball game.

The Quakers entered the matchup sitting sixth in the Ivy League, one game behind Princeton, which beat them in their Ivy League opener in January. The longtime rivals have had a lopsided affair in recent years, with Princeton winning the last 14 matchups.

On Saturday, the tide turned. The game came down to one final possession, and after Princeton’s Dalen Davis’s potential game-winning 9-foot jumper clanged off the rim, Penn’s bench stormed the court as streamers fell to celebrate its 61-60 victory at the Palestra. Now, Penn (11-10, 4-4 Ivy) has finally started a win streak of its own. Princeton fell to 8-15, 4-4.

“I don’t concern myself with what happened in 2018,” Quakers coach Fran McCaffery said in reference to snapping the program’s skid against the Tigers. “This team, we’re going to prepare them to win the next game on the schedule. That next game happened to be against Princeton. Kids really fought hard today. I’m really proud of [them]”

Star Power

Fans should expect highlight performances from a player as talented as TJ Power, with the former Duke forward being the highest-ranked high school recruit to ever play for the Quakers. So far this season, he ranks 10th in the league in scoring (14.9 points per game) and third in rebounding (7.9).

But for the Quaker faithful, none of that matters unless you show up against Princeton — and that’s exactly what he did.

Power started the game 4-for-4 from the field, anchoring the offense while his teammates struggled. In the final two minutes with the lead at one following four straight points from Princeton’s Malik Abdullahi, Power would come through once again, lacing a corner three with 1 minute, 19 seconds left to give the Quakers a four-point lead that the Tigers couldn’t completely erase.

“It’s kind of a blur when I think back on it,” Power said in reference to his winning shot. “We got some penetration. They kicked it out to AJ [Levine], and AJ had a good shot, and he made the unselfish play and passed it up for a great shot. And that shows what our team chemistry is like right there.”

Power finished a team-high 18 points as well as seven rebounds and three assists — one of which led to a highlight slam from center Augie Gerhardt with 4:33 left.

The night before the game, Power recalled how the team spoke to different players and alumni about the importance of the Princeton rivalry, which he said helped fuel the team.

“That’s when I really got a sense for this rivalry and what it means to pass players, students, and coaches,” Power said. “So that was really cool to get some background and context heading into the game. I think it motivated a lot of our guys.”

Slumping stars

Ethan Roberts and Michael Zanoni, the team’s No. 1 and 3 leading scorers, scored a collective five points against Princeton — with Roberts failing to notch a singular point for the first time in his Penn career.

McCaffery hinted at a lack of foul calls being the cause of Roberts’ offensive struggles.

“What’s happening to Michael and Ethan is disappointing,” McCaffery said. “A lot of physicality there. They should be shooting free throws.”

Solidified starter

At the start of the season, there were plenty of question marks regarding who would be the starting point guard for Penn. Now, following an injury to guard Dylan Williams, AJ Levine finds himself excelling in that role.

The 6-foot sophomore guard has improved in conference play, going from 5.5 points per game against nonconference competition to 12 points per game against the Ivy opponents, which showed against the Tigers.

Levine finished the game with 13 points, three assists, and three steals.

“He got off got himself off to a good start in both halves today,” McCaffery said. “But it’s his decision-making that is just so much improved. He’s playing under control. He’s playing with great confidence, and that’s how we’re going to have to continue to play, because there’s going to be nights when guys are off.”

It was Levine’s strong defensive play which led to Princeton’s missed final shot.

“After he shot it,” Levine said. “All I thought in my head was I did everything I could in that moment, I put my entire effort out there all game. There was not a moment where I let up. I can’t really focus on the results of that. I put everything into that stop at the end. Once it missed, it was the biggest relief ever.”

Up next

The Quakers now look for back-to-back wins when they welcome Columbia (14-8, 3-5) to the Palestra on Friday (7 p.m., ESPN+).