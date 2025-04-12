Penn men’s basketball lands former top-25 recruit TJ Power

The dominos are falling for new Penn men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery.

Former Duke and Virginia forward TJ Power is transferring to Penn, he announced on Instagram Saturday.

“I’m just excited,” Penn forward Ethan Roberts told the Inquirer. “This shows, with Fran [McCaffery], where this program is heading. I just want to say, ‘load the wagon,’ I’m hype for TJ to get here, and he wants to win. He wants to play hard. There’s no better fit for him, so I’m just excited for him.”

Power, a 6-foot-8 junior, was a five-star and top 25 recruit coming out of high school. He’s considered the highest ranked recruit to play at Penn.

He originally committed to Duke, alongside 76ers rookie guard Jared McCain. Power’s time with the Blue Devils, though, was short lived. He rarely saw playing time, while averaging 2.1 points. He opted to transfer to Virginia, his second choice out of high school, after his freshman year.

With the Cavaliers, Power continued to struggle. Appearing in 24 games and starting in five, he logged 1.3 points per game. With the departure of long-time Virginia coach Tony Bennett coming two weeks prior to the start of the season, nine members of Virginia’s roster entered the portal after the season.

Penn assistant coach Tristan Spurlock, who coached under McCaffery at Iowa, took to X following the announcement of Power’s transfer.

“I don’t think we are done yet,” Spurlock wrote.