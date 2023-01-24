Penn men rout Hartford, 76-52, to snap three-game losing skid

Jordan Dingle scored a game-high 23 points on 9 of 13 from the field as visiting Penn steamrolled Hartford, 76-52, in nonconference action Monday night.

The Quakers (10-11) took their second lead of the game, 26-23, with 4 minutes, 36 seconds remaining in the first half and never looked back. After closing the first half ahead, 37-28, Penn outscored Hartford, 39-24, in the second.

Dingle had three of his four three-pointers (five attempts) in the opening 20 minutes. Max Martz added 17 points with career highs of five threes (seven attempts) and three assists.

Hartford (4-17) was led by Thomas Webley’s 16 points.

Penn returns to Ivy League play Saturday when Harvard (12-8) visits the Palestra (2 p.m., ESPN+).

» READ MORE: Penn’s Jordan Dingle is hoping to win big things with the Quakers: “That’s all that I want to do.”