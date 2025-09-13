Penn’s Fran McCaffery lands commitment from three-star basketball recruit Isaiah Carroll

Penn men’s basketball head coach Fran McCaffery has added another big-time recruit to an already packed roster.

Isaiah Carroll, a 6-foot-6 small forward raised in Blairstown, N.J, becomes the second three-star pledge for coach McCaffery this year, following the commitment of fellow New Jersey native and point guard Ethan Lin.

He’s currently the fifth-highest rated recruit in New Jersey in the class of 2026 and is considered the highest-ranked small forward commitment for Penn in recent history per 247 Sports.

“I think it’s just a testament to our staff, this is all them,” said senior guard/forward Ethan Roberts about Carroll’s recruitment. “... I met all these guys. Like, the staff had a pretty helping hand in getting these recruits, may that be going to dinner with their family and stuff. Like, I’ve always offered and volunteered for that.”

Carroll is just one of many recent additions for the Quakers, as McCaffery’s staff has wasted no time in revamping a roster that went 8-19 overall and 4-10 in conference play last season. With five incoming freshmen and two recent transfers, Carroll is joining a rising program that has shown an increased interest in acquiring more talent. Carroll’s shortlist included UMass and Northeastern before deciding to join McCaffery’s growing list of recruits. Regardless of his interests on the hardcourt, Carroll could have more than one reason to want to call Penn home.

“His mother is a Penn graduate,” Roberts said. “He’s really excited about Penn. I know his family is too. It’s cool to see, bro, this is a special place. So when it’s reciprocated, it’s like, All right, here we are.”

Carroll’s commitment joins a laundry list of major headlines since McCaffery was announced as the new head coach in March. Only two months after his appointment, the Red and Blue saw Virginia forward and previous Duke player TJ Power, the first former five-star high school recruit in Penn’s history, join the team through the transfer portal.

Starting at Harvard Westlake Academy before transferring to Blair Academy, Carroll averaged 7.6 points per game, 5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in high school. Now only one year away from starting his college career, Carroll will look to make a name for himself while donning the Red and Blue come next fall.