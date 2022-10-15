Seven-game win streak.

Seven straight games with at least one goal.

It would be easy to think the men’s soccer program at Penn has a stroke of fortune with everything coming up 7s , but this team is making its own luck this year.

Penn (8-1-1, 2-0 Ivy) is on a historic tear, riding the program’s first seven-game winning streak since the 1975 season. The Quakers have sliced through opposing defenses, averaging a three-goal margin of victory across the seven-game stretch.

Today, Penn hopes to ride the momentum heading into a colossal matchup against No. 15 ranked Cornell (4 p.m., ESPN+). The Big Red (9-2, 2-0 Ivy) is the only other team still undefeated in the Ivy League and recently captured a tight 2-1 win over a No. 5-ranked Syracuse .

“I think we’ve taken stock in [our success], but really made sure to not let it affect our mentality,” said junior midfielder Michael Hewes. “Just keep going the same way we have the whole year because now teams are going to be ready for us and are going to be ready for a challenge.”

The team’s historic win streak isn’t the only streak going, however. Senior Ben Stitz has scored in each of those seven games, yet through humility attributes his success to the play of his fellow Quakers.

“[I’m] putting up the goals right now, but that’s truly a reflection of how well the team is doing,” said Stitz. “The offense in general has been playing together so everyone helps each other. I’ve had a ton of help scoring goals.”

Stitz’s point is valid. Offensive depth have been crucial for the team’s success. Stitz leads the team with nine goals, while sophomore Stas Korzeniowski and Hewes are tied for second with six each. Korzeniowski and sophomore Charlie Gaffney lead the team with five assists each.

“Our attacking group has been in a really good rhythm, said Hewes. “I’ve been really impressed with all my teammates’ abilities to score goals themselves or help set up goals.”

Penn has also been staunch defensively, posting shutouts in three of their last four games as senior goalkeeper Nick Christoffersen is allowing an average of .60 goals against.

» READ MORE: Penn men playing with swagger and 'style' heading into Ivy League competition

“Coach Gill has left a lot of stuff up to the players,” said Stitz. “It’s a big responsibility for all of us to have, but at the same time, with his expertise and coaching combined with that trust, I think that’s quite a combination for our success this year.”

Hewes added:

“I think trust is really the word I would use to describe it. They really make it clear that they believe in us and they know that we are capable of being successful. As of late, that’s definitely paid off. I think we’re all really confident going in every game,” said Hewes. “I think we know we can beat everyone who we face.”