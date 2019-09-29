Starkey, a 6-foot-2 sophomore from Atlanta, didn’t get on the field as a freshman, and he missed Penn’s opener at Delaware, nursing a preseason hamstring injury. But with 2 minutes, 30 seconds to go in the third quarter and Penn clinging to a 14-10 lead and backed up at their own 1-yard line, Robinson called his number. Starkey responded by splitting the Leopards secondary and hauling in a 53-yard pass that got the Quakers out of that hole.