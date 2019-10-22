The Penn men’s basketball team was picked to finish second in the 2019-20 Ivy League preseason media poll, which was released on Tuesday. The voters for the poll are two members of each school’s media contingent and one national voter.
Harvard, which beat Penn three times last season on its way to a share of the Ivy League title with Yale, received 15 of the 17 first-place votes and was picked for the top spot. The Quakers had the other two first-place votes. Yale was picked third, Princeton fourth, followed by Brown, Columbia, Cornell and Dartmouth.