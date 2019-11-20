EASTON, Pa. -- My turn, your turn.
That sums up how the matchup between Penn and Lafayette College went. Each team traded baskets in a high-scoring affair. Whether it was twos or threes, it didn’t matter, because they were all falling.
It was only a matter of time before one of their torrid shooting starts came to a halt. The Penn offense went cold midway through the second half, and Lafayette’s turn to go cold never came in an 86-75 victory at the Kirby Sports Center.
Lafayette improved to 3-2.
AJ Brodeur entered the game averaging 19 points, but he finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds on 5-of-13 shooting for Penn (2-2). Five Quakers finished in double-figures. Devon Goodman was the leading scorer with 15 points.
Lafayette shot 54% from the field and 11-for-22 on threes. Guard Justin Jaworski made four threes and finished with 20 points. The Leopards flexed their muscles with depth and had a 34-18 advantage in bench points.
The Quakers started the game 9 of 20 from three but went cold in the second half, finishing 11 of 32.
“I thought Lafayette played forty minutes of great basketball on the offensive end. [They] really had us on our heels," coach Steve Donahue said.
“I thought we did enough on offense; we didn’t execute at the rim like we typically do.
“Their offense is fantastic, except they turn the ball over. I think that’s cost them their two losses, but they didn’t turn it over tonight," Donahue said.
Freshman guard Jordan Dingle did not travel to Lafayette due to a groin injury. Dingle is the team’s second-leading scorer with 16.3 points per game. He led Penn with 24 points in its upset win over Alabama. He hasn’t practiced since the La Salle game.
Defenses at Penn have been strong the last two seasons, but this team has yet to reach that level. The Quakers have allowed 80 or more points in three of their first four games.