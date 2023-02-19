Penn men make it seven wins in a row with 80-69 win over Brown

Seven in a row.

On the second night of an Ivy League back-to-back, Penn increased its win streak to seven in dominant fashion, handling Brown, 90-69. The Quakers never trailed and held the lead for nearly 40 minutes.

Clark Slajchert led Penn with 19, and Max Martz added 18 with 10 rebounds including going 8 of 12 from the field.

Paxson Wojcik led Brown with a game-high 24 points.

Dominating on all fronts

An early 12-0 run broke the game open for the Quakers, who led by as many as 27 points in the first half.

“I thought we forced tough shots,” said Penn coach Steve Donahue. “Once we can rebound, we’ve been pushing it so much better and getting going in transition.”

Penn also had one of its best defensive halves of the season, holding Brown (13-12, 6-6) to 29 points on 27.3% shooting from the field. The Quakers shot 56.3% from the field and 40% from three in the first half. On the night, Brown shot 33.8% to Penn’s 58.7%.

He said it ...

After mounting a 47-29 halftime advantage, Penn’s lead grew to as many as 34 points as it cruised to the win.

“If you don’t come out the first four minutes, it’s a normal game. We just stress that if you really are a good team, you understand how important these four minutes are, and let’s be aggressive on both ends of the floor and try to extend the lead. In a lot of ways, we control our own destiny. That’s always been the goal.”

— Penn head coach Steve Donahue

Up next

The Quakers have a week to prepare for Dartmouth (9-17, 5-7), which heads the Palestra next Saturday (2 p.m., ESPN+).