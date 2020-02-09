STAFF REPORT
Penn was up just 65-64 with a little more than four minutes left in Saturday afternoon’s game at Columbia, but the Quakers outscored the Lions, 11-3, the rest of the way and pulled away for a 76-67 victory at Levien Gymnasium.
Penn (11-7) has now won four in a row and sits tied with Harvard and Brown for second place at 3-2 in Ivy League play, just a game behind Yale and Princeton (a 73-62 loser at Cornell on Saturday). In addition, the win was Penn’s third straight at Levien, the program's longest win streak there since winning four in a row from 2002-05.
Senior forward AJ Brodeur scored a game-high 24 points, his best scoring game since he had 33 vs. St. Joseph’s on Jan. 18, and added five assists.
Senior guard Devon Goodman scored 16 points and freshman Max Martz had 11 points, all in the second half. Junior guard Eddie Scott had eight points and collected four rebounds and three assists.
Senior guard Ryan Betley had eight points and seven rebounds before he went down with an injury early in the second half. His status is undetermined for Sunday when the Quakers visit Cornell.