Penn shakes off a tough start against Columbia to remain undefeated in Ivy play

Penn went into the lion’s den against Columbia and secured a 35-21 win, overcoming a three-turnover first half, to dominate the second, behind 476 yards of total offense. Liam O’Brien kickstarted the Quakers’ revival, throwing for 353 yards and five touchdowns.

Penn (4-1) now sits at 2-0 to open Ivy League play for the first time since 2022. Columbia, last season’s co-Ivy champs, is now 0-2 in conference play (1-4 overall).

JR ‘2k’

Jared Richardson, the Ivy League leader in receiving yards, receiving yards per game, receptions, receptions per game, and touchdowns, added to his dominant 2025 campaign with 157 yards and three touchdowns.

The mid-season second team All-American eclipsed 2,000 career yards in the win, marking only the fourth receiver to do so in Quakers history.

The highlight of Richardson’s performance was a 77-yard house call to seal the game in the fourth quarter — good for the longest reception of the year in the Ivy League.

Establishing the run

With O’Brien throwing an interception in each of Penn’s first two drives, his only pair of interceptions in the game, the Quakers quickly transitioned to a run-heavy attack down 7 points.

The backfield trio of Julien Stokes, Sean Williams Jr., and O’Brien rushed for a majority of Penn’s 204 yards on the ground — good for Penn’s first 200-yard rushing performance of the year.

However, Stokes suffered an injury in the third quarter on an awkward running play. He did not return. Now, it’s how quickly will he bounce back given Stokes statistically is the Ivy League’s best returner in terms of yards on the season.

O’Brien led the backfield in total rushing yards for the second time this year, finishing with 81 and one touchdown. The team ended with 39 carries in the game.

Handling business

Columbia entered the game fielding the worst offense in the Ivy League. Against Penn, Caleb Sanchez, the Lions’ sophomore quarterback received his first start of the 2025 season.

Penn’s offensive turnovers repeatedly gave Columbia a short field repeatedly, allowing for quick touchdowns that resulted in a 14-14 stalemate at halftime. The Quakers defensive line and linebacker corps stayed consistent, holding the Lions to under 55 yards on the ground, which forced Sanchez into 47 passing attempts.

Up next

Penn travels to New Haven, Connecticut, to take on Yale (3-2, 1-1) on Saturday (noon, ESPN+).

