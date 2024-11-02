Penn earns first Ivy League win of the season behind backup quarterback Liam O’Brien

In his first career start, junior quarterback Liam O’Brien led the Quakers to their highest scoring output this season in what amounted to a 38-28 road win against Brown on Saturday.

Penn (3-4, 1-3 Ivy) senior quarterback Aidan Sayin was down after suffering an elbow injury last week. O’Brien stepped up and ended his day with 247 passing yards, throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for one.

Brown (3-3, 2-2 Ivy) was unable to keep up with the Quakers partially due to special teams miscues. The Bears had a muffed punt, a blocked punt that led to a Penn touchdown drive, and missed their only field goal attempt.

“Getting the first Ivy League win feels really good for the kids,” Quakers coach Ray Priore said postgame. “They work real hard and before this point, they came up a little short. But we’re very proud, and, [we will] enjoy the bus ride home.”

Offense soars under O’Brien

After finding little success last week in relief duty, O’Brien stepped up big for the Quakers on Saturday.

In the final moments of the first quarter, the Quakers got on the scoreboard first. O’Brien marched Penn into Brown territory before finding junior wide receiver Jared Richarson in single-coverage. On a fade route, the 6-foot-2 wideout climbed the ladder for a 10-yard touchdown.

“I’m so happy for [Liam O’Brien],” Richardson told reporters. “He’s worked his butt off. Last year, he tore his labrum in his throwing arm, so he’s been through rehab and all that … First career start, first career Ivy League W.”

Richardson led the Quakers in receptions and receiving yards, ending his day with seven receptions for 113 yards and a score.

O’Brien, a threat with his legs, found the endzone in the closing moments of the first half on a 10-yard designed rush. Throughout the game, O’Brien was called on to run again and again and finished with 72 rushing yards on 15 attempts.

“I like to use my feet, and coach knows that,” O’Brien told reporters postgame. “I think it adds another element, and it’s hard for the defense to stop.”

The only miscue for the junior quarterback came in the fourth quarter. As Penn looked to drain the clock up 18 points, O’Brien was sacked in the end zone resulting in a safety.

Welcome back, Malachi

In the last two outings, Penn sophomore running back Malachi Hosley was shut down, rushing for an average of 49 yards.

Following a blocked punt in the second quarter, the Quakers looked to feed their touchdown machine. Hosley found a hole in the line and saw nothing but green in front of him, rushing for a 25-yard touchdown.

Last year’s Ivy League Rookie of the Year would find the endzone again to start the second half, capping off a five-play, 72-yard drive to put Penn up 28-7. Hosley ended with 107 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Brown’s big plays not enough

Entering Saturday’s game, Brown’s offense ranked first in the Ivy League and seventh in the FCS in total yardage.

On their first drive in the second quarter, the Bears found themselves fourth-and-4 from Penn’s 36-yard line. Fifth-year quarterback Jake Willcox got Penn senior defensive tackle Bryce Hall to jump on a hard count, giving the Bears a first down.

Two plays later, Willcox found his favorite target in fifth-year wideout Mark Mahoney on a 31-yard go-route for six. Mahoney caught seven passes for 85 yards and a touchdown. Willcox ended his day with 260 passing yards and two touchdowns.

In the beginning moments of the third quarter, Brown ran a trick play where Willcox leaked out of the backfield on a wheel route for a 33-yard reception. Bears running back Qwentin Brown would end the drive off with a 1-yard dive into the endzone.

Brown repeatedly hurried to the line to keep the Quakers on their toes throughout the second half, amounting to 21 second-half points — but it was not enough.

“We knew that they were going to come out with a fast tempo. That’s the type of team they are,” said Penn junior linebacker John Lista, who led the team with 12 tackles on the day.

Up next...

The Quakers head back on the road next week to face Cornell on Saturday (1 p.m., ESPN+).

