Penn sophomore halfback Malachi Hosley enters the transfer portal minutes after final game

Penn sophomore running back Malachi Hosley is entering the transfer portal.

“Yes I will [enter the transfer portal], Hosley wrote to the Inquirer. “I just wanted to better my chances at going to the league and prove to myself I can play against any level of competition.”

CBS Sports and 247 Sports first reported the news. Penn athletics declined to comment on Hosley entering the transfer portal.

Hosley led the Ivy League in rushing yards this past season by a wide margin. He ended with 1,192 yards and nine touchdowns in a 10-game season, becoming the first Penn running back to rush for 1,000 yards since 2019. In the passing game, Hosley tacked on 12 receptions for 89 yards.

The announcement came just minutes after Penn (4-6, 2-5 Ivy) ended their season in a 20-17 loss to Princeton. Hosley rushed for 122 yards in Saturday’s game.

Hosley built off an impressive freshman campaign where he was a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award, honoring the FCS Freshman of the Year. Hosley broke through a run-by-committee attack in his freshman year, finishing with 723 yards and seven touchdowns. In that season, he also broke Penn’s single-game freshman rushing record with 261 yards against Cornell.

In his senior year at Northside High School, the Georgia Football Coaches Association selected Hosley as Class 5A Offensive Player of the Year for Regions 1-4. He totaled 27 touchdowns in his senior year of high school.

