Penn was unable to keep pace with Providence’s speedy start. But there were shooting stars

With new head coach Fran McCaffery’s full-speed offense in full swing, Penn was able to run all night long versus Providence.

But it was a 15-4 Providence run in the first half that would funnel into the second, finding the Quakers on the latter end of a 106-81 final on Tuesday.

Essentially, while Penn played fast, attacking basketball, Providence played faster, outshooting the Quakers from inside the arc while also stifling senior forward Ethan Roberts, who leads the team in points and ranks second in assists with 10.

“We go quick up and then we move the ball,” McCaffery said. “And if you move the ball, you screen, you cut — somebody’s gonna be open.”

Going nowhere fast

During his 15 years at Iowa, Fran McCaffery’s teams were known for their pace and shot-taking abilities. In his third game as the head coach of Penn (1-2), it seems McCaffery has no interest in changing up the game plan.

Less than 10 seconds into the matchup, Michael Zanoni laced a triple to open the scoring — with the junior guard setting a fast-paced tone that dominated a majority of the game.

As each team traded haymakers, it would be Penn’s inability to score in transition that made the difference, with the team notching just four points off fast breaks in comparison to the Friars’ 26 by the end of the game.

“Some of those guys that are really good drivers are big,” McCaffery said in reference to the Friars. “When you get to the end and the guy does a pretty good job defensively, they can still shoot over you.”

Shooting the lights out

Zanoni broke out versus Penn State last year with a career high 27 points on 7-12 shooting from behind the arc. Soon after, the sharpshooting transfer from Mercer would miss over a month of play due to mononucleosis.

Following up his 20-point outburst versus American, Zanoni scored eight straight points for the Quakers to open the game. The shooting guard would catch fire again early in the second, eclipsing his career high with seven minutes left to go in the contest.

“It takes a lot of energy,” McCaffery said in reference to the offense. “...We had a couple guys cooking, so we left them in there.”

Zanoni would finish with 30 points on 10-for-17 shooting, a much-needed performance following an inefficient night from first option Roberts, who shot 4-for-16 from the floor. Transfer and former five-star TJ Power would also set a career-high with 15 points.

“[Power] is doing great,” McCaffery said. “... I give him a lot of credit, he fought to get back and he’s been really good for us so far. He played well today.”

Outside of Zanoni, the team would finish the game shooting 28.3 percent from the field on 53 total attempts.

Who’s guarding the rim?

The departure of former captain Nick Spinoso last season has left a void at the center position for the Quakers, which has been most felt on defense. The Friars, who run a similar fast-paced offense to Penn, attacked the rim at will — finishing with 46 points from inside the arc.

Auggie Gerhart failed to make an impact, as the starting center was called for two travels, three personal fouls, and five missed shots as he tried to contest the Friars’ onslaught.

Dalton Scantlebury, the Quakers other center didn’t impress in his limited minutes either, which leaves a question mark in Penn’s lineup on which big is going to step up.

But it’s not a question for McCaffery.

“I do think we have depth that will manifest itself over the rest of the season,” McCaffery said.

Next up...

The Quakers return to the Palestra for their Big 5 opener against St. Joseph’s, led by former Penn head coach Steve Donahue on Monday (7 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia).

