PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A.J. Brodeur scored 20 points with eight rebounds and seven assists, and Penn beat Brown, 73-68, on Saturday night to keep the Quakers’ hopes for an Ivy League tournament berth alive.
Jordan Dingle scored 17, and Max Martz added 13 points and seven boards for the Quakers (14-11, 6-6), who entered a game behind fourth-place Brown. Lucas Monroe had eight points and nine rebounds.
Devon Goodman, who was second on the Quakers in scoring with 14 points per game, was held to six points.
Tamenang Choh scored 20 points with 11 rebounds, and Zach Hunsaker scored 21 points for the Bears (13-12, 6-6), who have lost three straight. Brandon Anderson added 14 points.
The Quakers leveled the season series against the Bears with the win. Brown defeated Penn, 75-63, on Feb. 14.
Penn will take on Cornell at home on Friday. Brown will play Harvard on the road on Friday.
Johns Hopkins 73, Swarthmore 71 — Conner Delaney’s 16-foot jumper at the buzzer gave Johns Hopkins a 73-71 win over host Swarthmore in the Centennial Conference championship game.
Delaney, an Episcopal Academy graduate, scored 32 points for Hopkins (24-3). Vinny DeAngelo, a freshman from Sun Valley High, led Swarthmore (26-1), which had been the nation’s last undefeated NCAA men’s team in any division. Both teams move on to the NCAA Division III playoffs.