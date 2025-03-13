At Penn, a whiteboard and ‘hustle’ turned a 2-6 start into a trip to the women’s Ivy tournament

Just past the halfway mark of conference play, Penn women’s basketball was in a 2-6 rut. Around the same time, the team introduced a new tool into its practices: a whiteboard.

Quakers coach Mike McLaughlin wanted to hammer home to his team that “scoring isn’t the biggest thing.” To do this, he began tracking “hustle plays” on the whiteboard — and with the help of his staff, logged every player’s total rebounds, steals, deflections, blocks, and charges.

Each player’s total is then added up at the end of practice. Again and again, the winner has been freshman center Katie Collins, who was named Ivy League Rookie of the Year on Tuesday.

“I think [Collins is] definitely a fighter,” said teammate Mataya Gayle earlier this season. “She’s one of the hardest workers. We tally points — like deflections, steals, all that — and she’s consistently winning that. That testifies [just] how hard she works every single day.”

Added Collins: “I really try to make sure I practice as hard as I play, so trying to get those rebounds at practice and steals and blocks is important. … It’s definitely something that we want to win, because we’re all so competitive.”

With their backs against the wall, Penn (15-12, 6-8 Ivy) rattled off four consecutive wins to take control of the fourth and final seed in the upcoming Ivy tournament. Although dropping their final two games against Harvard and Princeton, a NET ranking tie-breaker pushed the Quakers past Brown — with whom they shared an equal conference record — and into the Ivy Madness on Sunday.

On Friday, they will face No. 1 seed Columbia (22-5, 13-1 Ivy), led by Megan Griffin from King of Prussia, in the tournament’s first round held in Providence, R.I. (4:30 p.m., ESPN+).

Collins played a significant role in Penn’s late-season surge. During the Quakers’ four-game winning streak from Feb. 14-28, she averaged 13 points, and eight rebounds. Against Yale, Collins recorded a career-high 21 points alongside 10 rebounds, four assists, and five blocks to start the Quakers’ streak.

“It’s different coming in without ever having played against [Ivy competition] before. We’ve watched the games, but it’s just something that we hadn’t experienced,” Collins said. “That was definitely hard initially … I think that it’s definitely a little intimidating going in at first, but we did a great job turning it around this season. We just took it one game at a time because we had a goal of getting to the tournament.”

Collins became the first player to be unanimously awarded Ivy Rookie of the Year honors since Penn freshman center Eleah Parker in 2018. Collins averaged 10 points in 27 starts, led the conference in total blocks (45) and ranked third in total rebounds (197). She is the second consecutive Quakers freshman to earn the award, following Gayle, who won last season.

“I am extremely grateful for the honor and could not have done it without the support of my coaches and teammates,” Collins wrote to the Inquirer via text.

In the Quakers’ regular-season finale versus Princeton, seniors Lizzy Groetsch and Stina Almqvist took the Palestra court for the final time. The Quakers ultimately fell to the Tigers 67-53, marking Penn’s 14th consecutive loss to Princeton (21-6, 12-2).

Neither Grotesch nor Almqvist, the latter a first-team All-Ivy selection, beat Princeton during their four-year tenure. Although making Ivy Madness the past two seasons, the senior captains have also never won a conference tournament game.

“It’s definitely motivating,” Collins said on playing for the team’s seniors. “Lizzy and Stina bring, while they’re different players, so much to our team. We definitely respect both of them a lot. We want to give them a chance to — first of all, maybe a chance to beat Princeton again — but we really want to give them a chance to get that Ivy League tournament win. And we have the opportunity to do it.”

Princeton sits on the other side of the bracket with Harvard (22-4, 11-3). In order to get a crack against the Tigers again, Penn will have to upset Columbia first – a daunting task.

The Lions roared past Penn in both of their matchups this season. Columbia won both games by an average margin of 20 points and dominated the Quakers in rebounding. This season has been one for the history books for Columbia, marking the program’s first outright Ivy League title.

“We need to really focus defensively and make sure that we get defensive rebounds,” Collins notes as a top priority. “When we don’t, we have to get out to the shooters because [Columbia] succeeded a lot off of kickouts on offense.”

Columbia has been willed to a 13-1 conference record behind the play of its pair of All-Ivy guards. Sophomore Riley Weiss leads the team with 18 points per game, shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, senior Kitty Henderson was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year, averaging 2.8 steals in conference play.

