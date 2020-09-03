Dave Johnson, who served as the Frank Dolson Director of the Penn Relays for more than 25 years, has announced his retirement, the university announced Thursday.
Johnson, whose tenure since December 1995 was the longest of any director in the 126-year history of the carnival, will stay on for the 2021 Penn Relays in a reduced capacity. Counting his years on staff, he spent more than 30 years with the nation’s oldest and largest track and field competition.
During his time as director, Johnson introduced the “USA vs. The World” competition, which featured U.S. Olympic and professional athletes taking on competitors from Jamaica and other countries on the Saturday of Penn Relays weekend. The carnival also became more modernized through technology in the application process and the events conducted under his leadership.
In a statement, Penn athletic director Grace Calhoun said Johnson “has left an indelible mark of leadership” on the carnival.
“His appreciation and love for the event is unrivaled,” she said. “He has continued to ensure equitable access for all competitors, and the introduction of advanced technology and the highest level of competition have grown the event significantly.
“Throughout his career, he has shown sincere care for the sport of track and field, the Penn Relays and the University of Pennsylvania. We will dearly miss Dave in this role but look forward to his continued guidance and involvement in the years ahead.”
A search for Johnson’s successor will begin in January.
The 126th Penn Relays was canceled on March 16 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the first time the carnival had not been competed since its inception in 1895.
Johnson’s involvement with the Penn Relays began in 1968 when he was an alternate on his high school’s mile relay team. He worked for the carnival in 1978 researching and revamping the historical section of the Penn Relays program. He joined the staff in 1988 as associate director and moved up to director in 1995 after the resignation of Tim Baker.
Johnson, 69, is a longtime fixture in the track and field world, serving on the advisory board of the Bowerman Award, presented annually to the top men’s and women’s collegiate track and field athlete. He also is a member of Track and Field News’ world rankings panel and helped establish and maintain the historical database for the International Amateur Athletic Federation, the world governing body of the sport.
Johnson also works as a journalist, having covered four Olympic Games, the U.S. Olympic Trials and the World Outdoor Track and Field Championships. He also reports annually on the U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships and the NCAA Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field Championships.