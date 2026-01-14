Penn sprint football coach Jerry McConnell will not return next season, the school announced Wednesday in a release.

McConnell served as the program’s head coach since 2019 and posted a 17-18 career record. Penn finished 2-6 this season, losing all three contests in conference play. Penn has not won a Collegiate Sprint Football League title during McConnell’s tenure.

“We are grateful for Jerry’s nearly two decades of service and dedication to our student-athletes in the Penn sprint football program, both as head coach and offensive coordinator,” Penn Athletic Director Alanna Wren said in the statement.

“This leadership change is an important step toward elevating the program’s competitive success and enhancing the overall experience for our student-athletes. We wish Jerry the very best in his next chapter.”

McConnell originally joined the sprint coaching staff in 2007, serving as the team’s offensive coordinator under longtime coach Bill Wagner. Penn won two CSFL Championships during McConnell’s time as offensive coordinator.

Sprint football is similar to American football. The only stipulation is that players must weigh under 178 pounds to participate. The sport is played at nine colleges in the nation and has been at Penn since 1931.