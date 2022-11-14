Nicolas Timberlake sank 4 of 7 three-point shots and scored 23 points Sunday to lead Towson to an 80-74 victory over Penn in the Quakers’ home opener at the Palestra.

Penn (0-3) failed to find consistent offense and shot only 10 free throws compared to Towson’s 32. Jordan Dingle made 10 of 20 shots and finished with 24 points for the Quakers.

Timberlake added two blocks and two steals for Towson (3-0).

What we saw

Junior guard Clark Slajchert helped the Quakers keep it close in the first half as he knocked down a trio of three-pointers for a quick 11 points. Slajchert finished with 21 points. Towson led by 34-24 at halftime.

Dingle, who struggled to shoot from deep in the first half, narrowed the lead to eight after an individual six-point run featuring layups and a one-handed floater. However, the Tigers’ efficient offense and focused defense kept the Quakers at arm’s length halfway through the second half.

With the Quakers down by 10, Towson’s Timberlake jumped a passing lane for a critical steal and flush. But, Dingle returned the favor with a steal and dunk of his own to keep his team within reach going into the final minutes.

Game-changing play

Penn charged down the court following a steal, but a sensational block from behind by Timberlake on sophomore center Nick Spinoso helped to stymie the Quakers’ hopes of a comeback. Towson sealed the win with clutch free throws down the stretch.

Up next

Penn visits Drexel on Tuesday at 7 p.m. (NBCSP).