Penn women’s basketball kicks off California road trip with win over Chapman

Behind 20 points from Stina Almqvist, Penn women’s basketball opened its three-game California road trip with a 92-46 rout of Division III Chapman.

Almqvist also grabbed eight boards as the Quakers move to 3-1 on the season. Also finishing in double figures for Penn was Jordan Obi (18 points, nine rebounds), Lizzy Groetsch (13), and Abby Sharpe (10). Penn shot 58.1% from the floor, including 50 percent from long range.

Penn will look to push its winning streak to three when it takes on San Diego State on Saturday (4 p.m., Mountain West Network).

» READ MORE: Why Penn’s season-opening rout of Marist was like ‘Christmas’ for junior guard Stina Almqvist