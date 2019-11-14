The University of Pennsylvania’s women’s volleyball season has been canceled after the discovery of “vulgar, offensive and disrespectful" signs in the Ivy League team’s locker room.
In announcing the suspension, Penn Athletics did not disclose the content of the signs or how they were displayed.
The Daily Pennsylvanian student newspaper first reported the disciplinary action.
“The decision to cancel the remainder of the season was made following the discovery of vulgar, offensive, and disrespectful posters in the women’s volleyball locker room earlier this week,” the university said in a statement issued Wednesday.
In the statement, Grace Calhoun, director of recreation and athletics, said, “The behavior exhibited by our women’s volleyball student-athletes is simply unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”
“We expect our student-athletes to represent the University of Pennsylvania in a first-class and respectful manner at all times, and in this case, our women’s volleyball student-athletes did not meet that standard," Calhoun said. "We have reviewed the matter with the appropriate University partners and will determine additional steps in the coming days and weeks.”
The cancellation of the season means the team will not travel to its two final contests scheduled for Friday against Yale and Saturday against Brown.
The Daily Pennsylvanian said the action followed a tumultuous season for the team during which several veteran players quit and eight players filed formal grievances against their coach for a decline in mental health on the team.
This is a developing story.