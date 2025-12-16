Penn receiver Jared Richardson is a second-team FCS All-American

Fresh off the best season of his career at Penn, Jared Richardson was named Tuesday as a second-team Football Championship Subdivision All-American by the Associated Press.

The senior wideout posted a career-best 1,033 receiving yards for the 6-4 Quakers this season. He ranked in the top five in the FCS in receptions (80) and receiving touchdowns (12).

Richardson’s breakout performance came against Marist on Oct. 10. The Monroe County native tallied 15 catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns in Penn’s 28-9 victory.

Richardson was a finalists for the Walter Payton Award, given each year to the outstanding offensive player in the FCS. He finished 23rd in voting by the media and sports information directors.

In addition to Richardson, three Villanova players earned honorable mention on the AP All-America team. Left guard Temi Ajirotutu and center Jake Picard were honored along with all-purpose player Ja’Briel Mace.

Mace has starred as the Wildcats’ kickoff return specialist this season. The speedy running back ranked third among FCS players in kickoff return yards (723) and No. 12 in all-purpose yardage. He also has 887 rushing yards and 152 receiving yards.

After last week’s 26-21 victory over Tarleton State, Villanova (12-2) will host Illinois State in a national semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Villanova Stadium. The winner advances to the FCS championship on Jan. 5.