Penn football names former New Hampshire coach and star QB Rick Santos as its next head coach

Former New Hampshire head coach and standout quarterback Rick Santos will serve as the next head coach of Penn football, the university’s athletic department said Saturday in a release.

Santos will be introduced to the Penn community during a news conference at Franklin field on Tuesday, Dec. 16 — marking the start of a new era for Quakers football.

“I am incredibly excited and humbled by the opportunity to lead the football program at the University of Pennsylvania,” Santos said in a statement. “Penn represents excellence at the highest level — academically, athletically, and institutionally — and I am grateful for the trust placed in me to steward such a proud and prestigious program. … I cannot wait to begin this next chapter and fully embrace the Penn football community.”

In five seasons as head coach at New Hampshire, Santos led the team to a 37-24 overall record, going 28-12 in the Coastal Athletic Association en route to three FCS playoff bids.

In his first year as a full-time head coach in 2022, the Norwood, Mass., native earned the program a share of the CAA conference title while taking the team to the second round of the FCS playoffs — and earning the CAA Coach of the Year award after finishing the season ranked No. 15 in the nation.

“We are thrilled to welcome a high-energy, dynamic leader in Rick Santos as the next head coach of Penn Football,” Alanna Wren, Penn’s Director of Athletics and Recreation, said. “He is a proven winner, taking New Hampshire to multiple NCAA FCS playoff appearances, and is considered one of the best players in FCS history as a former Walter Payton Award winner. I am confident Rick will have Penn competing for Ivy League championships and postseason appearances in the near future.”

Santos spent the majority of his coaching career at UNH, with the team rising to No. 1 in national rankings when the former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was the wide receivers coach from 2013-2015. From 2016-2018, Santos had a brief stint with Columbia under former Penn head coach Al Bagnoli before returning to UNH as an associate head coach in 2019.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to the University of New Hampshire, a place that has truly been home to me in every sense of the word,” Santos said. “From my time as a student-athlete, to serving as an assistant coach, and ultimately having the honor of leading the program as head coach, UNH has shaped me both professionally and personally.”

As a player, Santos is “widely regarded as one of the greatest players in FCS history,” according to Penn’s announcement. A four-year starter from 2004-2007, Santos became a three-time All-American, two-time Atlantic 10 offensive player of the year, a CAA co-offensive player of the year, as well as a Walter Payton Award winner in 2006.

The former Wildcat led his team to four straight FCS playoff appearances with a 37-14 career record, winning an Atlantic 10 championship and finishing ranked No. 1 nationally in 2005. In 2007, Santos became the fourth ever Wildcat to see his jersey retired, finishing his career leading the program in passing yards (12,189), completions (1,024), and passing attempts (1,498).

“I will forever be grateful to the Wildcat family — our players, staff, alumni, and supporters — for the unwavering support, trust, and belief they showed in me and my family,” Santos added. “The relationships built and the memories created in Durham will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Santos takes over for Ray Priore, who announced last month that he would be stepping down after 39 years with the program. Priore led the Quakers for over a decade as head coach, and was an associate head coach for a decade prior. He originally joined the staff in 1987 as the team’s assistant linebacker coach and was a part of 12 Ivy League championships, including two as head coach (2015, 2016).