Imagine being a 10-game starter at the most important position on the football field as a sophomore. You’ve just gained a bevy of experience, and you still have two years left.
But, you don’t come back as the starter your junior season.
That’s what happened to junior quarterback Ryan Glover at Penn. In an era when entering the transfer portal has become so popular, Glover is handling the situation differently.
“You couldn’t be more proud of a kid as a leader,” coach Ray Priore said. “How he accepted his new role and understood that he would have to get himself back into those things. He took it well.”
Glover threw for 1,482 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore. He also ran for 300 yards and two touchdowns.
Make no mistake about it: Senior quarterback Nick Robinson has expanded the offense’s passing arsenal in 2019. He’s thrown for 1,774 yards and 13 touchdowns in eight games.
Still, Priore can’t keep Glover off the field.
First, Priore started to have Glover take snaps at receiver. Glover was a track athlete in high school and capable of the transition. He made one catch for eight yards at receiver.
Then, Priore designed a package that best fits Glover’s skills. The set of plays includes some run-pass options (RPOs) and quarterback runs.
The Quakers used the package last weekend in a 21-20 win against Cornell and found success. Glover entered the game in the third quarter with Penn trailing, 14-7, and led a four-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 40-yard touchdown pass to senior Kolton Huber.
“We know he’s a talented young man and can add a dimension to our offense,” Priore said. “I’m happy for him.”
Penn (4-4, 2-3 Ivy League) will head to Harvard (4-4, 2-3) for its final road test of the season at noon Saturday. The Crimson had a convincing 29-7 win last season, but Penn hasn’t lost at Harvard since Priore took over as head coach five seasons ago.
“We know we have our work cut out for us,” Priore said. “The kids had a good practice, good mindset. Very confident right now.”