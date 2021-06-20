Senior Marc Minichello of Penn will enter Monday’s final in the men’s javelin at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Ore., as the leading qualifier.

In Saturday’s first round at Hayward Field, Minichello unleashed a throw of 251 feet, 5 inches (76.63 meters) on his only attempt of the competition. The top three finishers on Monday earn berths in next month’s Tokyo Games provided they’ve hit the qualifying standard of 85.00 meters (278-10).

In other Saturday results:

― Redshirt freshman Sean Dolan of Villanova clocked a time of 1 minute, 47.16 seconds in the semifinal of the men’s 800-meter run, with a fine final lap of 53.38 seconds. He finished 11th overall and fifth in his heat.

― English Gardner, a graduate of Eastern High School, posted a semifinal time of 10.96 seconds in the women’s 100, but finished sixth in the final in a time of 11.16.

― On the opening day of the men’s decathlon, Georgia redshirt sophomore Kyle Garland, a Philadelphia resident and Germantown Academy graduate, placed second after the first five events with 4,224 points. He was No. 1 in the high jump at 7 feet, 1½ inches and took second in both the long jump (25-1½) and the shot put (51-9¾).