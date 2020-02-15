The Quakers convincingly took care of the Bears to improve to 14-5 overall and 4-2 in the Ivy League.
Coach Mike McLaughlin became the 19th active Division I head coach to reach 600 career wins.
Junior center Eleah Parker led Penn with 26 points and 17 rebounds. It was her fourth double-double in the last six games.
Freshman guard Kayla Padilla added 18 points, which is the 15th time this season where she’s scored at least 15 points.
Sophomore forward Kennedy Suttle had a career-high 13 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for the double-double.
The Quakers finished an astounding 27-for-35 at the free-throw line compared to Brown’s 13-for-18.
All of Michae Jones’ points came from the foul line. The junior guard went 8-for-8.
The Quakers out-rebounded the Bears 48-28, and are 136-30 all-time under McLaughlin when winning the rebounding advantage. They’re 9-1 when they’ve done it this season.
Penn will travel on Yale on Saturday for a 4 p.m. tip.