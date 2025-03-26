VCU hires Phil Martelli Jr. as men’s basketball coach

Phil Martelli Jr. is the new men’s basketball coach at Virginia Commonwealth University, confirming reports that widely suggested the Rams would be his next stop.

The school confirmed the news, which was first reported by CBS Sports, on Wednesday afternoon. Martelli, the son of former St. Joseph’s coach Phil Martelli, is coming off a year in which he led Bryant to its second NCAA Tournament appearance.

He also led Bryant to the America East Conference championship this season behind a 14-2 record (23-12 overall). He takes over at VCU for Ryan Odom, who departed for the Virginia job after leading the Rams to the NCAA Tournament as well, along with an Atlantic 10 championship. The Rams fell to Brigham Young in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The move to VCU returns Martelli, 43, to the A-10, where he played for his father for four seasons (1999-2003). It has been hinted that the elder Martelli could find himself with a role on his son’s staff. According to the CBS Sports report, Phil Sr. is set to join his son’s staff in some capacity.

The Drexel Hill native was 43-25 in two seasons as Bryant’s head coach, serving as an associate head coach before taking over last year. Before that, he was an assistant at Delaware, Central Connecticut State, and Niagara. Martelli Jr. also spent time in the professional ranks as an assistant for the Delaware Blue Coats of the G League when they were known as the 87ers.

