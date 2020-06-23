Recent Temple recruit Rakim Cooper was recruited as an offensive lineman, but the Owls will have plenty of options with the 6-foot-4, 280-pound two-way lineman and rising senior from New Jersey’s Mater Dei Prep.
“Right now they said they were recruiting me on offense, but we will see how my senior year will play out,” Copper said in a phone interview.
The ninth player to commit to Temple, Cooper’s announced his decision last week on Twitter with a creative video. His versatility was a major plus in his recruiting.
“I feel I bring a lot to the table,” he said. “When I was being recruited, I was told I could play offensive tackle, guard, defensive end and tackle, linebacker and tight end,” he said.
According to Mater Dei coach Dino Mangiero, Cooper’s passion for the game rivals his ability.
“His love of football doesn’t stop,” said Mangiero, whose team went 8-4 and advanced to the NJSIAA Non-Public state Group 3 title game before losing 27-25 to DePaul. “He is really into the game and football means a lot and he works so hard at it.”
Cooper said that Buffalo, Central Michigan, West Virginia and Coastal Carolina were among the other schools he was considering. He said Temple provided the right fit.
“The coaching staff is amazing, and I bonded and built a great connection,” he said. “Temple has amazing academics, is known for producing (NFL) talent, went 8-5 last year and it is the type of place I will like to attend.”