Rowan reaches Division III championship series in both softball and baseball

Rowan University recorded a rare double over the weekend by reaching the NCAA Division III championship series in baseball and softball.

On the men’s side, Zach Coluccio and Steven Maiers teamed up to pitch the Profs past Lynchburg, 6-2, on Saturday to sweep a Super Regional series against the hosts in Virginia. Rowan won the first game, 7-2.

Rowan (36-10) will open College World Series play this Friday against an opponent to be determined in Eastlake, Ohio.

On Friday, Rowan advanced to the NCAA championship series in softball by sweeping Salisbury, 15-1 and 6-2, in a Super Regional series in Glassboro. The Profs (48-2) reached the championship series for the third year in a row.

Rylee Lutz (21-1) and Emily McCutcheon (21-1) earned the pitching victories on Friday. Rowan will begin the championship series Thursday against Texas Lutheran in Bloomington, Ill.