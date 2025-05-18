Rowan rolls to NCAA Division III regional titles in baseball and softball

Rowan’s baseball and softball teams posted quite a twin killing this weekend.

Behind a three-homer performance from Phil Sedalis, Rowan’s baseball team thumped Catholic University, 20-4, on Sunday to win the NCAA Division III Mount Union Regional in Alliance, Ohio.

In softball, Rowan captured the NCAA Division III Glassboro Regional on Saturday with a 2-0 victory over SUNY-Cortland as Emily McCutcheon pitched a shutout.

The baseball Profs (34-10) advanced to the Super Regional this Friday and Saturday, where they will face the winner of the Lynchburg (Va.) Regional.

Sedalis was named the MVP of the Mount Union Regional. Joining him on the all-tournament team were Rowan teammates Tyler Cannon, Zach Coluccio, Mike Shannon, and Karson Harcourt.

Rowan’s softball team (46-2) will play Salisbury in a best-of-three Super Regional series in Glassboro beginning on Thursday.