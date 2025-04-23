Rowan names former Rutgers top sports admin Shawn Tucker as its new athletic director

After an expansive national search, Rowan University announced Shawn Tucker as its new athletic director on Wednesday.

Tucker, former vice president of athletic development and deputy athletic director at Rutgers, will take the helm of Rowan’s athletic department.

“The appointment of Shawn Tucker as our new director of athletics marks an exciting new chapter for Rowan University,” university president Ali Houshmand said. “He brings not only exceptional leadership and experience, but also a compelling vision for how athletics can elevate the student experience and inspire pride across our broader community.”

Tucker fills the role of Dr. John Giannini, who retired in August 2024 after serving as Rowan’s athletic director since 2020. An athletics official said the university will formally announce Tucker later this spring.

At Rutgers, Tucker rose from a standout student-athlete on the football team to one of the university’s top athletic administrators. His latest role prior to his position with Rowan, found him with oversight of fundraising programs, alumni and donor engagement, and working to deliver name, image, and likeness opportunities to student-athletes via university partners and corporate sponsors.

Tucker’s previous administrative experience at another Division-III school will also be a significant asset for Rowan. He returned to his alma mater after a stint as associate vice president and director of athletics at New Jersey City University from 2018 to 2022.

While there, he was instrumental in NJCU’s athletic expansion efforts, doubling the number of varsity programs from 12 to 24.

“Rowan Athletics has been the gold standard for [Division III] athletics in New Jersey and has built a national reputation for consistency in various sports,” Tucker said. “I look forward to working with our students, coaches, staff, and leadership team to continue to build Rowan University Athletics into a premier destination for elite student-athletes competing and learning at the highest level.”

A South Florida native, Tucker first came to Rutgers as a wide receiver on its football team. Since his graduation in 2007, he has worked in variety of roles within the university’s athletic department.

In April 2010, Tucker was appointed assistant director of student-athlete development, where he notably launched the Rutgers Leadership Academy initiative.

“As chair of the search committee, we sought a visionary leader with the experience, integrity and strategic mindset to guide our athletics program into its next chapter,” Joe Cosgrove, Rowan’s special advisor to the president for athletics, said. “In Shawn Tucker, we found someone who not only meets but exceeds those expectations. We are confident that he will enhance the student-athlete experience, strengthen community engagement and elevate the profile of Rowan University athletics.”