Rowan University announced that is canceling its winter sports season due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. The fall sports season was originally postponed to spring, but that is now canceled, too.
“We know this is a great disappointment to many, particularly our student-athletes looking forward to their senior seasons, but the decision was made only after careful consideration of NCAA safety, competition and travel protocols,” athletic director John Giannini said in a statement from the school.
Sports that are canceled include football, basketball, soccer and cross country. No decision has been made on the status of spring sports.