Reports: Former Penn State running back Nick Singleton breaks foot at Senior Bowl practice

Nicholas Singleton, who just wrapped his senior season as Penn State running back, suffered a broken foot injury during a Senior Bowl practice on Thursday in Mobile, Ala., according to Rich Scarcella of The Reading Eagle.

Scarcella first reported the news, citing Singleton’s father, Tim, who told The Reading Eagle that Nick injured the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot and will undergo surgery early next week.

Singleton is considered one of the top running backs in the 2026 NFL Draft. During his four-year career at Penn State, he rushed for 3,461 yards — with his season best of 1,099 coming in 2024-25.

He finished with 54 touchdowns (45 rushing and nine receiving) to break the university’s career rushing and total touchdowns record. He’s also the program’s career leader in all-purpose yards (5,586).

The Governor Mifflin High School graduate had a down year this past season, but managed 13 rushing touchdowns for 549 yards, as Penn State finished 7-6 overall, 3-6 in the Big 10.

While Singleton, among 15 others, did not participate in the Pinstripe Bowl, the Nittany Lions beat Clemson, 22-10, in the final game of the 2025 season.