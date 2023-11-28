St. Joseph’s run wild on Bucknell, while Drexel drops a nailbiter to Lehigh

Just call it the Talya Brugler Show.

Actually, that’s not fair. It was more like the Talya Brugler and Laura Zeigler Show as the duo combined for 35 of St. Joe’s points in a 71-46 rout of Bucknell on Tuesday. Brugler led the Hawks with 23 and Ziegler added 12 alongside 11 rebounds.

With the win, the Hawks (6-0) remain undefeated, the only Big 5 team men or women to still be unblemished on the season. Five of their wins have been on the road.

Freshman forward Ashley Sofilkanich led the Bison (2-5) with 18 points.

Next up for the Hawks is a home game at Hagan Arena against North Florida on Saturday (noon, ESPN+).

Drexel drops a close one at Lehigh

Drexel suffered its second straight loss, following a tough 58-57 final against Lehigh in women’s basketball action on Tuesday inside Stabler Arena.

The Dragons tied the game 57-57 following a high-arching three-pointer from Laine McGurk with eight seconds remaining but a late foul from Drexel’s Jasmine Valentine put Lehigh’s Lily Fandre on the line. Fandre, who finished the game with eight points, drained the game-winner on her second of two shots.

Brooke Mullin led Drexel (2-3 overall) with a game-high 17 points and McGurk added 14 off the bench. Ella Stemmer led Lehigh (6-1) with 15. The Dragons have a week to recover before a return to the court to face Marist on the road next Wednesday (7 p.m.).