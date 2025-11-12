St. Joe’s advances to second round of NCAA field hockey tournament with a win over Drexel

St. Joseph’s forward Carly Hynd entered the first round of the NCAA field hockey tournament, against Big 5 rival Drexel, scoring two goals all season.

She matched that total in 30 minutes of play to propel St. Joe’s past Drexel, 2-0, on Wednesday.

Defense took control on both sides in the second half, with just six combined shot attempts. Hynd’s two first-half goals pushed the Hawks into the second round of the tournament, as they look to make a consecutive run to the NCAA championship.

St. Joe’s (12-9, 4-2 Atlantic 10) and Drexel (13-8, 3-2 CAA) came into the tournament riding hot streaks after both won their respective conference tournaments. The Dragons controlled the flow for most of the first quarter, recording three shots, while holding the Hawks’ offense without a scoring chance.

The Hawks established some rhythm early in the second quarter.

St Joe’s pressured Drexel’s net and Hynd corralled possession on the end line next to the goal. The forward chipped the ball past Drexel goalkeeper Halle Geiger to get St. Joe’s on the board first, two minutes into the second quarter.

The Dragons recorded their only shot attempt of the quarter 50 seconds later, but missed wide of the net, and St. Joe’s clamped Drexel for the rest of the quarter.

The Hawks were threatening again with four minutes remaining before halftime, and it was Hynd who struck again.

» READ MORE: St. Joe’s wins fifth-straight A-10 field hockey title, punches its ticket for the NCAA Tournament

Hawks forward Cat Arentz got free in front of the net and directed a shot that was saved by Geiger. The rebound deflected to Hynd, who was perfectly positioned to tap in an open goal for a 2-0 Hawks lead.

Drexel made a switch in goal to start the third quarter, plugging in Alana Poole to try to kickstart the team. Poole recorded two second-half saves and kept the Hawks off the scoreboard, but the Dragons’ offense was ineffective against St. Joe’s back line.

The Dragon’s failed to fire off a shot in the third quarter and had just three in the final frame. Drexel pulled Poole with four minutes to play for an extra attacker, but the two shots it had in the final minute were stopped.

St Joe’s moves on to the second round of the NCAA tournament to face No. 1 North Carolina (19-1, 7-1 ACC) on Friday at noon (ESPN+). The Hawks and Tar Heels faced off in the semifinal round of the tournament last season, where St. Joe’s took down UNC to advance to the final.