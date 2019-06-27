St. Joseph’s is starting to open up a 76ers pipeline.
On June 18, men’s basketball coach Billy Lange announced that Sixers basketball operations assistant Amanda Casale had been named the program’s director of basketball operations.
Like Lange, who served as an assistant coach for the Sixers before his hiring in March, Casale previously worked for the 76ers: three years in their front office. There, she ran the team’s family support group and coordinated tickets and credentials for players, front office, staff, and agents.
Transitioning from professional sports to the college ranks brings about new responsibilities, but Casale thinks the work ethic she developed during her time with the Sixers will translate effectively to her work at St. Joe’s.
“I took that kind of mentality with the Sixers as well, and I took little jobs here and there that a lot of people wouldn’t think to do or have time to do, but are all still really important,” Casale said. “From there, I kind of grew as a person, as an individual, as a leader, and then I did the same behind the scenes, getting-the-job-done kind of mentality.”
Casale enjoys the daily routine of keeping all the program’s moving parts working in unison. Each day presents new challenges and issues that need resolving, but Casale derives a sense of productivity from keeping things in order. She makes sure team managers have what they need, she checks in with players — especially freshmen — to help make their experiences as positive as possible, and she tries to foster a tight-knit and organized environment.
“It’s the little day-to-day things that pop up, and when you step back and you look and something really cool was just accomplished," she said. “All the steps it took you to get to that point are what I think are the most enjoyable.”
A 2016 graduate of Syracuse University, Casale got her first taste of working in a college setting when she served as a student manager for the Orange men’s basketball team. That gave her insight into the inner workings of one of the top college programs in the country.
Today, she remains particularly fond of the college atmosphere, and while she greatly enjoyed her time with the Sixers, the chance at St. Joe’s allowed her to engage a true passion.
“I think that having the opportunity to help these young men and these student-athletes is very intriguing,” Casale said. “It’s very special, and it’s something that I’m looking forward to be doing here.”
Casale noted her interest in the unique and historic standing that St. Joe’s has as a member of the Big 5, but she’s even more excited about what the program has in store for the future.
“Building on all that tradition and growing, it’s going to be an awesome experience to be a part of and to see what the program’s going to look like in five, 10 years," she said. “It’s still St. Joe’s basketball, it has a history, and it’s very special to be a part of it.”