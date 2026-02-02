Steve Donahue has St. Joe’s ‘blending’ together at the right time

Steve Donahue sat back in his chair, a smile stretched across his face. St. Joseph’s had just beaten La Salle, 67-58, on Saturday, the Hawks’ sixth win in their last seven, and Dasear Haskins, who made six three-pointers and tied a career high with 20 points, was talking about the “A to B mentality” Donahue has drilled into his team.

“I told my mom I will A to B to practice the other day,” said Haskins, a redshirt sophomore who played at Camden High. “It’s like a lifestyle to me now. I think the guys are treating it like that.”

The motto is simple enough: “Whatever A is, you have to get to B,” Donahue said later. A can be something good. A can be something bad. St. Joe’s has just gotten a lot better at the getting to B, and it’s not surprising that it took a couple of months for that to happen, for the Hawks to look like the sum of all their parts, considering all that has happened since September.

Former coach Billy Lange abruptly left for the NBA. The roster that he worked hard to build would be playing for a new coach, Donahue, whom Lange brought on as his top assistant after the Delaware County native was fired following his ninth season at Penn. New coach, new roster, awkward timing. The Hawks started 2-3, had some ups and downs, then by mid-December their leading scorer, Deuce Jones, was no longer with the program.

They started Atlantic 10 play by losing their first two games. Then came a team meeting. Then came six wins in seven tries, a stretch that could be a perfect 7-for-7 if not for late-game execution on the road against a good VCU team.

Zoom out a little bit, and on a macro level this version of the Hawks is the B to whatever A was after they allowed Davidson to leave Hagan Arena with a 62-56 win on Jan. 3. The season could have gone sideways then, but it hasn’t. St. Joe’s is 14-8 overall and 6-3 in the A-10 and in fourth place in the conference.

Perhaps, finally, Donahue’s team is taking on a little bit of his own personality, playing the way Donahue wants the Hawks to play.

“I like to think that,” Donahue said Saturday. But he also wanted to credit Lange for laying a foundation. Lange, Donahue said, “built a really good program here with really good people.” He pointed to the consecutive 20-win seasons and the program’s footing in the A-10.

“I’m grateful that I walked into this and have guys like [Haskins],” Donahue said. “That being said, I saw things that bothered me.”

Like?

“We lost three games where we were tied or up against good opponents with eight minutes left, and we didn’t get from A to B,” Donahue said. “We allowed the circumstances to change who we are. We’ve been through a lot, and since then I just see their ability to forget about personal expectations and figure out what needs to be done in that game.”

Saturday, Donahue said, was living proof.

La Salle did everything it could to take Derek Simpson out of the game. Simpson has been on a tear during this recent run, but the shooting lanes weren’t there, so the Hawks found Haskins on the weak side and the lefty made La Salle pay with six threes on seven attempts. Simpson still more than made his mark on the game with 13 points, six rebounds, and seven assists.

The feisty Explorers used an 11-0 run to make the game interesting late, but St. Joe’s battled through a couple of turnovers and closed the game with its free-throw shooting.

“When a game gets closer, we just want to get closer,” Haskins said. “We just come together, listen to our coaches, trust in our game plan, and just come together as a unit.”

Words that make Donahue smile.

“There’s a mentality now that we’re not going to be affected if something is going right for the other team and wrong for us,” Donahue said. “We’re going to move on and figure out how to win this game.”

Some of this recent success has a simpler explanation. It’s just a natural part of a team growing together. Simpson and Justice Ajogbor, both seniors, have been steady. Simpson, Donahue said, is the “heart and soul” of the team, and is no longer looking over his shoulder. But the other components of the team needed time. Jaiden Glover-Toscano barely played at St. John’s last season. Haskins is playing his second season of college basketball. The Hawks rely a lot on two freshmen, Austin Williford and Khaafiq Myers, and a backup center, sophomore Jaden Smith, who had a limited role at Fordham last year.

“The youth is catching up to the older guys and we’re blending,” Donahue said.

It’s the right time for it, considering the calendar just flipped to February. The Hawks have nine games left before the conference tournament in Pittsburgh. They have shown the ability to play with and beat some of the conference’s best, like Dayton and Virginia Commonwealth. There will, of course, be no trip to the NCAA Tournament without running the table in Pittsburgh, and doing so means getting through those teams and the juggernauts, St. Louis, which beat St. Joe’s by 23, and a George Mason squad the Hawks play on the road on Saturday.

That stuff will sort itself out when it’s supposed to. For now, the Hawks can just enjoy the ride.

“Winning is so fun,” Haskins said. “I love winning so much.”