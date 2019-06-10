New St. Joseph’s head coach Billy Lange has finished compiling his first staff for the upcoming season, hiring Justin Scott away from Division-III Arcadia, where he was head coach.
Lange’s three assistants are set. Joining Scott will be John Griffin III -- son of former Hawks coach John Griffin -- and Brenden Straughn.
Scott had been head coach at the Glenside program since 2012, achieving a 104-87 overall record.
His 2018-19 squad won its first MAC Commonwealth title and its first NCAA Tournament game. Scott was named conference coach of the year.
“We are blessed to have someone of Justin’s stature join us here on Hawk Hill," Lange said via a press release. “He came highly recommended. The more we researched about him and got to know him, we felt that we would be able to bring in a man of integrity, great faith, a leader, and a mentor. He is someone that is well respected and connected within the Philadelphia grassroots community because of his reputation."
Scott grew up in Philadelphia and starred at George Washington before playing at Bloomsburg University. He transferred to East Stroudsburg University after two years and graduated with a degree in sports management in 2007 and masters degree in management in 2008.
Scott thanked Lange for the opportunity in a statement.
“I truly believe in his vision and look forward to supporting him, as well as growing as a coach, leader and mentor under his tutelage,” Scott said of Lange. "My time as head coach at Arcadia University and my previous coaching experiences have prepared me well. I would like to thank Arcadia for allowing me to grow in the coaching and intercollegiate athletics profession. I really look forward to my new journey as a Hawk!”
Scott also serves as head coach of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ senior men’s team, a role he’s held since 2014.
