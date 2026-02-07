St. Joseph’s is unable to upset George Mason despite pushing the game to the brink

Eleven minutes.

That how much time remained to find St. Joseph’s knocking off a 20-win George Mason team, extending its win streak to five games, and being one step closer to earning a coveted double bye in next month’s Atlantic 10 Tournament.

Instead, in those remaining minutes against the Patriots, the Hawks went silent, highlighted by a nearly five-minute stretch of unsuccessful field goal attempts, ending up on the losing end of a 60-52 final on the road.

During that same stretch, George Mason (21-3, 9-2 A-10) scored six points, before a three-pointer late from Hawks guard Austin Williford would slow things down..

Statistical leaders

St. Joseph’s (15-9, 7-4) guard Jaiden Glover-Toscano led the way with 14 points, but all of them arrived in the first half. Derek Simpson (13 points) and Williford (11 points) stepped up in his place in the second half. The Hawks also grabbed 44 offensive rebounds compared to just 35 from George Mason.

St. Joe’s hit just 20.8% while George Mason knocked down 41.1% of its shots from the floor. Guard Jahari Long led the way with 20 for the Patriots and also dished three assists.

What we saw

Points were scarce for both teams to begin the game. The Hawks suffered shooting lapses, with just 32.4% of their first half shots falling. However, the defense matched the Patriots, holding them to 11 of 29 shooting in the first 20 minutes to keep the score tight.

Glover-Toscano was a key to get St. Joe’s moving with three consecutive triples to give the visitors a 18-13 lead. The guards’ efforts helped St. Joe’s snatch momentum as George Mason went on a two minute draught before an 8-0 run gave the Patriots life.

What allowed St. Joe’s to survive its inconsistent offense was its defense, specifically an ability to grab rebounds. The Hawks were relentless on the glass with 20 of its offensive rebounds leading to 22 second chance points.

The lack of offensive production continued for both teams once the second half started. A quick 7-2 run for St. Joe’s gave the Hawks a five-point lead.

The rebounding efforts continued for the Hawks with seven offensive boards, but the Patriots defense continued to limit any chances for separation.

Up next…

The Hawks return to Hagan Arena to host Fordham (12-12, 3-8) on Tuesday (7 p.m., ESPN+).

