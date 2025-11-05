Two St. Joe’s men’s tennis players have made school history, but they hope it’s just the beginning

Othman Bezzaz and Ernesto Ruy hail from hometowns on different continents, more than 5,000 miles apart. But at St. Joseph’s, the two are making history as a doubles pairing for the men’s tennis team.

Ruy is from Atizapán de Zaragoza, Mexico, while Bezzaz is from Casablanca, Morocco. The juniors became the first St. Joe’s players to qualify for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association East Sectional championship.

Bezzaz and Ruy begin sectional play Thursday in Chapel Hill, N.C., against Henrik Bladelius and Noa Vukadin of Clemson. If they secure a top-three finish, they will claim one of three automatic bids to the NCAA men’s doubles championship, which is Nov. 18-23 in Orlando.

“We know it’s a very good opportunity for us,” Ruy said. “But put that aside and think about just being in the moment and play.”

An unlikely pairing

Despite their geographically distant upbringings, Bezzaz and Ruy took similar paths to St. Joe’s. Both were born into tennis-playing families and started young.

Inspired by his grandfather’s love of the sport, Ruy first picked up a tennis racket when he was 4 years old. Bezzaz, who would tag along with his father to recreational courts in Morocco, started playing tennis when he was 6.

Both athletes played in singles and doubles junior tournaments in their home countries, eventually catching the attention of former Hawks coach Marc Pibernat.

While Hawk Hill is quite the trip from Casablanca or the outskirts of Mexico City, the presence of countrymen on the Hawks made for easier decisions for Bezzaz and Ruy. Ruy is one of two Mexican players on the team’s roster. Bezzaz is the lone Moroccan on the current team, but he was recruited by fellow Moroccan Nassim Fenjiro, who was a graduate student on the team the season before Bezzaz arrived.

Current Hawks coach Jeff Puhan paired Bezzaz and Ruy for doubles competition in the spring of 2024, and the two have remained a team since. Bezzaz and Ruy also are roommates at St. Joe’s, and their bond off the court has enhanced their game.

“We are very good friends,” Ruy said. “The chemistry we have, it reflects in our game. You can see [it] in how we talk. It’s a good advantage that we have.”

And now, Bezzaz and Ruy have helped the Hawks hit a new high. By beating Justin Chung and Luka Butera of Penn in the round of 16 at regionals, Bezzaz and Ruy secured a place in the sectional tournament. The pair is looking for ways to improve on their semifinal loss to Penn’s Shaurya Bharadwaj and Vojtech Vales, which was decided, 10-5, in a super tiebreak.

“We’re trying to clean some details that cost us the semifinal,” Bezzaz said. “I don’t think we were that far. We’re just trying to figure out some key details we can work on so we can get better.”

International players

Puhan plans on bringing in a recruit from India for the spring semester. When he enrolls, St. Joe’s will feature players from five continents.

The global reach of the roster stems from Puhan’s experience as a country club professional and in private coaching. Puhan spent 16 years as a pro at the Philadelphia Cricket Club and has nine years of private coaching experience. He has relationships with youth players from around the world and has recruited some to join him at St. Joe’s.

“They all have one thing in common, and that’s their love for tennis,” Puhan said. “So whether they’re from South America or North America, tennis is what they have as a connection. It always makes for interesting conversation because everybody has different styles, but it’s a lot of fun.”

With athletes from England, Brazil, Guatemala, Canada, and Texas alongside Mexico and Morocco, plenty of cultural exchange happens on and off the court. The range of nationalities gives the team a tighter bond.

“We all fit in and are brothers, I would say,” said Mark Rubin, a senior team captain from Guatemala City, Guatemala. “We’re mostly the ones on campus that come from different places. Having seven other guys that I can rely on and talk to, and spend most of my time with … it’s just easier to fit in and make that transition.”

Hawks rising

One of the earliest transitions international players coming to play college tennis must make is from playing as an individual to treating tennis as a team sport.

For Bezzaz, this transition meant learning to be more vocal in his support of his teammates. The Hawks are a high-energy team, and Bezzaz is spirited in his doubles matches, too.

“My energy is getting better,” Bezzaz said. “Like trying to pump [up] Ernesto and trying to bring energy on the court to show the other team that we’re still here, we’re going to fight till the end.”

Adjusting to being part of a team was difficult at first for Bezzaz and Ruy. But both have bought into the Hawks’ team identity.

“I like it,” Ruy said. “I know if I do bad, they are going to have my back, and also I’ve got their back. It’s nice to have that feeling that someone is, like, helping you.”

Puhan, who is entering his third spring season with the Hawks, is trying to raise the national profile of his team. St. Joe’s will travel to three power-conference opponents for match play, including an opening-weekend visit to reigning team national champion Wake Forest on Jan. 11.

“A lot of people in the country are starting to know about St. Joe’s tennis,” Puhan said. “We’re getting a lot of interest [from] higher-level players who want to come join us.”

Puhan hopes the Hawks can continue to stack success atop Bezzaz and Ruy’s historic qualification and build the program into a power in the Atlantic 10 and beyond.

“I feel like we can sustain this sort of success as long as I’m here,” Puhan said.