Natasha Cloud has always admired Converse sneakers. As a native of Springfield, Pa. right outside of Philadelphia, her father’s favorite player was Julius Erving, who was known to glide across the court in his Converses. Cloud’s father still wear’s black Converses to work every day.
Now, Cloud is making history and becoming a member of that same brand. She is the first woman to join Converse Hoops’ roster.
“I get choked up when I talk about it,” Cloud said of being the first female athlete to join Converse. “[Me and my dad’s] relationship is something that’s really important to me. It’s been something that has grounded me.”
“My dad cried when I told him I was the first female,” Cloud added.
Among other notable athletes, Cloud joins Kelly Oubre Jr. and Draymond Green as the biggest current basketball players signed by Converse. Erving, Dwyane Wade, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Dennis Rodman and Kevin Johnson are some of the biggest names that have been with the historical sneaker brand.
Nike has been Converse’s parent company since 2003. After a hiatus (2012) on making performance basketball shoes, Converse returned in 2019 with the All Star Pro BB.
Cloud’s style will mesh well with Converse. She prides herself on not being afraid to push boundaries.
“I get ready like two hours before I have to be at the gym because I have to make sure my outfit is on point,” Cloud said. “I’m super comfortable. You’ll see me around Delaware Co. probably wearing joggers, an oversized T-shirt with some Jordans or some Chucks. But I’m not scared to push boundaries and tap into my feminine side and pop out.”
That same mindset carries over to the court, too.
Cloud prepped at Cardinal O’Hara, then joined Maryland for one year before transferring and playing three seasons at St. Joseph’s. She was drafted in the second round, 15th overall in the 2015 WNBA Draft by the Washington Mystics.
The Mystics are fresh off a championship campaign in which Cloud was a key contributor. She averaged 13.1 points and 6.2 assists in nine playoff games.
After the championship, Cloud had an opportunity to do a photo shoot for Converse. She kept in contact with Adrian Stelly, Converse’s Director of Sports Marketing, while playing in China and wearing the All Star Pro BB’s. She eventually inked a deal with Converse on Christmas Day.
“That was the best Christmas gift I could have gotten,” Cloud said.
Tattooed on Cloud’s left arm are the words know your why. Her platform has become a big part of her why. As a member of the Mystics and now Converse, she said that she won’t shy away from her platform. A recent example was when she wrote an article in The Players’ Tribune challenging athletes and others to not be silent about social injustices in America.
“People don’t really understand how important it is to be embraced by the brand that sponsors you,” Cloud said. “From day one, Converse has embraced me, regardless of being a female athlete.”
Cloud has been heavily involved at Converse. She’s had her hands on everything to help tell her story, but the family atmosphere is what makes it special, Cloud said.
“I won’t ever do anything if it doesn’t feel like a family type of feel,” Cloud said. “Even from my team with the Mystics, to my agent and to now with Converse, everything is a family, and that’s what I love most about this journey.”