St. Joe’s star forward Rasheer Fleming declares for 2025 NBA draft

St. Joseph’s forward Rasheer Fleming is declaring for the 2025 NBA draft.

The 6-foot-9 junior was third in scoring for the Hawks this season with 14.7 points per game and is projected to be a first-round pick by ESPN.

Advertisement

Fleming led the team in rebounding with 8.5 rebounds per game, good for second in the Atlantic 10. He had an A-10 season high 20 rebounds against Texas on Nov. 22. He also was second on the team in blocks with 1.5 per game. St. Joe’s ended the season with a 22-13 record after losing to UAB in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament.

The Camden High School alumnus started all 35 games for the Hawks. He scored in double figures in 27 of those games and had 20-plus points in six games. He had a career high 26 points against College of Charleston on Dec. 10 and matched the performance eight days later against American University on Dec. 18.

Fleming also became the 60th Hawk to reach 1,000 points on March 1, during a season in which he was shooting 53.1% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc.

The news was first reported by ESPN through Fleming’s agents Rich Paul and Lucas Newton of Klutch Sports. Fleming later posted his decision on Instagram.

“I’m grateful for the blessings that led me to this point,” he wrote. “My time at St. Joe’s has been a chance to grow as a player and as a person. Each unforgettable experience has taught me something new, and I’m thankful for all the opportunities I’ve had along the way.”

Fleming averaged 10.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks across his three seasons with the Hawks.